ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ዜናታት ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃን ከባቢኡን (24 ነሓሰ 2016) SBS Tigrinya

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

US Secretary of State John Kerry in Nairobi (Getty Images)

US Secretary of State John Kerry in Nairobi (Getty Images) Source: US Secretary of State John Kerry in Nairobi (Getty Images)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 August 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 11 October 2016 at 11:51am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ኣብ ደቡብ ሱዳን ዓቃቢ ሰላም ንኽዋፈር ንምድፍፋእ ጸሓፊ ጉዳያት ኣመሪካ ኣብ ሃገራት ምብራቕ ኣፍሪቃ ምብጻሕ ይፍጽም ኣሎ። ካብ ዞባ ኦሮሚያ ዝወጽ እ ዘሎ ጸብጻባት ግህሰት ሰብ ኣዊ መሰላት ብነጻ ክምርመር ዉዱብ ሕቡራት ሃገራት ጸዊዑ። ምርጫ ሶማሊያ ምንዋሑ ዉዱብ ህቡራት ሃገራት ቅሬታኡ ገሊጹ።

Published 25 August 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 11 October 2016 at 11:51am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ