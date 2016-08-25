ዜናታት ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃን ከባቢኡን (24 ነሓሰ 2016) SBS Tigrinya

US Secretary of State John Kerry in Nairobi (Getty Images) Source: US Secretary of State John Kerry in Nairobi (Getty Images)
Published 25 August 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 11 October 2016 at 11:51am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ኣብ ደቡብ ሱዳን ዓቃቢ ሰላም ንኽዋፈር ንምድፍፋእ ጸሓፊ ጉዳያት ኣመሪካ ኣብ ሃገራት ምብራቕ ኣፍሪቃ ምብጻሕ ይፍጽም ኣሎ። ካብ ዞባ ኦሮሚያ ዝወጽ እ ዘሎ ጸብጻባት ግህሰት ሰብ ኣዊ መሰላት ብነጻ ክምርመር ዉዱብ ሕቡራት ሃገራት ጸዊዑ። ምርጫ ሶማሊያ ምንዋሑ ዉዱብ ህቡራት ሃገራት ቅሬታኡ ገሊጹ።
Published 25 August 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 11 October 2016 at 11:51am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share