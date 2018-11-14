ወልፊ ሓሽሽን ኣልኮላዊ መስተን እንታይ እዩ፧ ሓገዝ ብከመይ ይርከብ፧ (ምንባር ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ)

Profile view of a young homeless Caucasian male - in his late 20s or early 30s - sitting in a dark, damp subway tunnel, Source: Getty Images
Published 14 November 2018 at 12:49pm, updated 12 February 2019 at 8:41am
By Beyene Weldegiorgis
ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ ካብ ዘሎ ሞት እቲ ሓደ ካብ ዕስራ ብሰንኪ ኣልኮላዊ መስተን ሓሽሽን ዝመጽእ እዩ። ኣብ ዝሓለፈ ዓመት ሓደ ሕምሲት ካብ እኹላት ሰባት ካብ ዕቅን ንላዕሊ ድራግ ከምዝወሰዱን መስተ ከምዝሰተዩን ተፈሊጡ ኣሎ።
