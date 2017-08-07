ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

"ከየሕመምካ ኣይተምተኒ" (ምንባር ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ)

Mother and daughter [Getty Images]

Published 8 August 2017 at 8:43am, updated 18 August 2017 at 4:18pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

ብዙሓት ሰባት ብዛዕባ ሞት ምዝራብ የፍርሖምዩ፡ ክለዓል ዘይደልይዎ ኣርእስቲውን እዩ፡፣ እንተኾን እዚ ዘይተርፍ ዕጫ ደቂ ሰባት ዝኾነ ሞት ኣብ ክንዲ ምስ መጸ ዘሰንብደናን ኣብ ዘየድሊ ኩነተ ኣእምሮ ዘእትወና፡ ብዛዕባኡ ምስ ስድራናን ቀረብናን ክንዚትን እቲ ኣብ ድሮን ክንዮ ሞትናን ክግበር እንደልዮ ምልባው ሕጋዊን ካል እ ብዙሕ ጥቕሚታት ኣለዉዎ። ብዛዕባዞም ጥቕሚታት ንምፍላጥ ኣብዚ ትሕዝቶ ክጸንሓኩም እዩ፡፣

