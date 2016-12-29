ልደት ጥልያን ምስ ኤርትራዊ ጣዕሚ!! (ጸብጻብ ካብ ኣስመራ)

xmass tree in Asmara (reporter) Source: xmass tree in Asmara (reporter)
Published 29 December 2016 at 2:38pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS

.....ኣብዚ ኣብ ምሉእ ዓለም ዝኽበር ዝቐነየ በዓል ልደት ኣብ ኤርትራውን ክብዕል ቀኒዩ፡፣ንልደት ኤርትራዊ ጣዕሚ ዝህብ ንጥፈታት'ውን ኣሎ ኣብ ከተማ ኣስመራ። ሓደ ካብቲ ኣቃልቦ ህዝቢ ኣስመራ ስሒቡ ዘሎ ንጥፈታት እንበኣር ብ"ስነጥበባውያን ደቀንስትዮ ዞባ ማእከል/women Artists of maekel Region" ዝተዳለወ ስነጥበባዊ ምርኢትን መሸጣን ማለት ባዛር እዩ......
