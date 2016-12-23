ዓለም ኣብ 2016

British newspapers in London reporting on Donald Trump winning the US presidential election (AAP) Source: British newspapers in London reporting on Donald Trump winning the US presidential election (AAP)
Published 23 December 2016 at 12:38pm, updated 23 December 2016 at 1:03pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
እብ መዳይ ፖለቲካ ዓለም ነቶም ዘይከኣሉን ዘይሕሰቡን'ዮም ዝበለቶም ነገራት ብዓይና ክትግበሩ ርእያ እያ። ኣብዚ ትሕዝቶ እቶም ቀንዲ ኣብ ዓለም ዝተራእዩ ጉዳያት ተዳህሲሱ ኣሎ፡፣
