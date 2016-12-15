ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ዓለም ኣብ 2016፡ መዕባለ ኣብ ሳይንስ

Published 16 December 2016 at 10:43am
By Beyene Semere
ኣብዚ ቀሪቡ ዘሎ ሓበሬታታት መጠቓለሊ ዓመተ 2016 ተጠቒሶም ካብ ዘለዉ ምዕባለ ኣብ ሳይንስ፡ ሓኻይም ስሉስ ሰብ ቆለዓ ወይ "three-person fertility." ዝበሃል ቆልዓ ምፍጣሮም፡ንተንተንቲ ሕክምና ኣፈንጢዙ ከበሮ ሓጎስ ክሃርሙ ገይርዎምዩ። ሰብ ኣልቦ ነፋሪ ህዋ "ጂኖ" ንቕናት ጂፑተር ኣብ ሓሙሻይ ዓመቱ ምብጻሑ ኣብታ ፕላኔት ዝርከብ ዓቐን ማይን ስሕበታዊ ባይታን እናመተረን እናመዘነን ንሳይንሰኛታት ሓበሬታ ክቕልብዩ….ዝብሉን ካልእን ቀሪቡ ኣሎ፡ ዝርዝር ትሕዝቶኡ ንምስማዕ ኣብዚ ተዉቑ፡፣

