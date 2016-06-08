ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ዜናታት ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃን ከባቢኡን (8 ሰነ 2016

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

An opposition supporter in front of a burning barricade set up in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya (AAP)

An opposition supporter in front of a burning barricade set up in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya (AAP) Source: An opposition supporter in front of a burning barricade set up in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 June 2016 at 4:23pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ኣብ ሱዳን ግፋ ስደተኛታት ቀጺሉ፡ ንጥፈታት ንግዲ ኣሰጋገርቲ ሰባት ዓሚሩ። ኣብ ኬንያ ኣንጻር ኮሚሺን ምርጫ ዝቐንዔ ሰላማዊ ሰልፊ ተገይሩ፡ ብዝተፈጥረ ዕግርግር ህይወት ሰባት ጠፊኡን ጎዲኡን። ፖለቲካዊን ቁጠባዊን ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃ ኣብዚ ዓመት እንታይ ይመስል?

Published 8 June 2016 at 4:23pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ