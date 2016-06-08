ዜናታት ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃን ከባቢኡን (8 ሰነ 2016

An opposition supporter in front of a burning barricade set up in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya (AAP) Source: An opposition supporter in front of a burning barricade set up in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya (AAP)
Published 8 June 2016 at 4:23pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
ኣብ ሱዳን ግፋ ስደተኛታት ቀጺሉ፡ ንጥፈታት ንግዲ ኣሰጋገርቲ ሰባት ዓሚሩ። ኣብ ኬንያ ኣንጻር ኮሚሺን ምርጫ ዝቐንዔ ሰላማዊ ሰልፊ ተገይሩ፡ ብዝተፈጥረ ዕግርግር ህይወት ሰባት ጠፊኡን ጎዲኡን። ፖለቲካዊን ቁጠባዊን ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃ ኣብዚ ዓመት እንታይ ይመስል?
