12 Ukrainian Aspiring Entrepreneurs Pitch Live for a Chance to Win Up to $500,000

Opportunities Australia about 12 Ukrainian aspiring entrepreneurs

Opportunities Australia about 12 Ukrainian aspiring entrepreneurs

Published 5 November 2022 at 2:35pm
Presented by Oksana Mazur
12 Ukrainian Aspiring Entrepreneurs Pitch Live for a Chance to Win Up to $500,000 in Life-Changing Funding.

Opportunities Australia is hosting a graduation ceremony in the Granville Centre from 6-9pm on 30 November 2022. The participants this time around are 50 Ukrainians who escaped the current war. 12 of them will get to present their workshopped business ideas, and winners will be chosen by Microsoft & Amazon. Dignitaries including government Ministers and CEOs will be in attendance.
Opportunities Australia is a social initiative unlocking the connections that make it possible for people to progress with their careers. Our niche is refugees, migrants & indigenous people, they are helping with startups to establish themselves by providing support in the areas of business plan, IT, marketing, legal, HR, finance and sales pitch.



