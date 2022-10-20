SBS Ukrainian

The people of Ukraine, represented by their president, elected leaders, and civil society, won the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, an annual award of the European Parliament. Credit: Ukrionform.

Published 21 October 2022 at 10:05am
By Maria Halashchuk
The people of Ukraine, represented by their president, elected leaders, and civil society, won the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, an annual award of the European Parliament. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola stated this at a meeting of the EU Parliament in Strasbourg.

Вітаємо мужній народ України! Вони відстоюють те, у що вірять. Борються за наші цінності. Захищають демократію, свободу та верховенства права. Ризикують життям заради нас, — Голова Європарламенту Роберта Мецола.
