Acute labour shortage puts visas in the Budget spotlight

In the lead up to Labour's first budget, industry leaders are urging the government to dedicate more money and resources to enticing workers to the country, and cutting the red tape and bureaucracy.



From the factory floor to farms, GP clinics, and classrooms - Australia is in the grips of a national labour shortage.



The most obvious stop-gap solution, according to leaders, is more visas for more foreign workers.



Around 5,000 of those will be allocated to the healthcare sector, 6,000 to workers with 'critical infrastructure skills,' and nearly 7,000 to the technology sector.

