Acute labour shortage puts visas in the Budget spotlight

REFUGEES RALLY FOR PERMANENT VISAS

Signage as refugees and supporters rally outside the Immigration Department in Melbourne, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE

Published 24 October 2022 at 4:16pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Australia is suffering through an acute labour shortage, leaving many businesses struggling to stay afloat. Many, including the government, say bringing more skilled workers from overseas is the answer, but the results won't be automatic.

In the lead up to Labour's first budget, industry leaders are urging the government to dedicate more money and resources to enticing workers to the country, and cutting the red tape and bureaucracy.
From the factory floor to farms, GP clinics, and classrooms - Australia is in the grips of a national labour shortage.
The most obvious stop-gap solution, according to leaders, is more visas for more foreign workers.
Around 5,000 of those will be allocated to the healthcare sector, 6,000 to workers with 'critical infrastructure skills,' and nearly 7,000 to the technology sector.
Regional visas will also increase by 9,000, to 35,000 places.




