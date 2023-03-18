Arrest warrant issued for Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes

International Court Ukraine War Putin

FILE - The exterior view of the International Criminal Court are pictured in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The International Criminal Court said Friday, March 17, 2023 it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) Source: AAP / Peter Dejong/AP

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. The warrant accuses Mr Putin of being responsible for the unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from Ukraine to Russia. The Kremlin continues to deny all claims of war crimes and has stated that it does not respect the jurisdiction of the I-C-C.

