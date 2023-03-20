Beware the beautiful but venomous blue-ringed octopus: Paramedics

thumbnail_The tiny venomous blue-ringed octopus is usually more interested in escaping than attacking humans (AAP).jpg

The creature is smaller than a 50 cent coin, but its bite releases a toxin that can kill if treatment isn't administered fast enough.

Strong acting, and so powerful it can quickly cause death.
That's the reality for those unlucky enough to be bitten by a blue-ringed octopus.
Initially its bite is painless.
But quickly the fast-acting toxin goes to work, paralysing its target.


