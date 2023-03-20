Beware the beautiful but venomous blue-ringed octopus: Paramedics

Beware the beautiful but venomous blue-ringed octopus: ParamedicsPlay06:51Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.26MB) The creature is smaller than a 50 cent coin, but its bite releases a toxin that can kill if treatment isn't administered fast enough.Strong acting, and so powerful it can quickly cause death.That's the reality for those unlucky enough to be bitten by a blue-ringed octopus.Initially its bite is painless.But quickly the fast-acting toxin goes to work, paralysing its target.ShareLatest podcast episodesA conversation with the modern Ukrainian singer Lyutsina HvorostSick of waiting for a visa: overseas PhD students give up on AustraliaUkraine today - 20/03/2023SBS news in Ukrainian - 20/03/2023