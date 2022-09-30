SBS Ukrainian

Compulsory isolation for coronavirus to end in October

NATIONAL CABINET MEETING

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly at a press conference after a National Cabinet meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, September 30, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 1 October 2022 at 9:39am
By Greg Dyett, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Oksana Mazur
National Cabinet has decided to scrap mandatory isolation for people infected with COVID-19 upon receiving advice about very low community transmission in Australia.

The five-day isolation requirement will end from October 14 but financial support will be provided for people who work in high risk settings like aged care so they can isolate, if needed.
Support payments will also finish on that date but there will be financial help for people who work in high risk environments like aged care if they need to isolate.
Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says his advice to the government recognises that there are very low rates of community transmission and high vaccination rates in Australia.

