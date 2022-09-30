Compulsory isolation for coronavirus to end in October

The five-day isolation requirement will end from October 14 but financial support will be provided for people who work in high risk settings like aged care so they can isolate, if needed.
Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says his advice to the government recognises that there are very low rates of community transmission and high vaccination rates in Australia.