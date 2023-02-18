Danish cold war bunker holds memories of a dark time

"We have more or less forgotten about the threats and the nuclear weapons. But even though we knew they were there, we didn't speak about them for many years, but now it's coming up again."(Bodil Frandsen, the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland curator).
Amid the tall trees of Denmark’s Rold Skov forest, sits a secret kept hidden for over 50 years.
In Northern Jutland, 30 kilometers south of Danish city Aalborg, is Regan Vest, a once top-secret nuclear bunker, built at the height of Cold War tensions.