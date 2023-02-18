Danish cold war bunker holds memories of a dark time

Inside the Regan Vest nuclear bunker (AP).jpg

A Cold War nuclear bunker, kept hidden in northern Denmark for over 50 years, has been opened to visitors for the first time. The bunker, known as Regan Vest, was built in the early 1960s at the height of Cold War tension and was intended to house Denmark’s government and monarchy should nuclear war erupt.

"We have more or less forgotten about the threats and the nuclear weapons. But even though we knew they were there, we didn't speak about them for many years, but now it's coming up again."(Bodil Frandsen, the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland curator).

Amid the tall trees of Denmark’s Rold Skov forest, sits a secret kept hidden for over 50 years.
In Northern Jutland, 30 kilometers south of Danish city Aalborg, is Regan Vest, a once top-secret nuclear bunker, built at the height of Cold War tensions.


