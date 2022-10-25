SBS Ukrainian

First United Kingdom Prime Minister of Indian origin

Published 25 October 2022 at 3:00pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Oksana Mazur
The United Kingdom has named its first prime minister of Indian origin, Rishi Sunak and its third leader in less than two months. Australia is welcoming the appointment while the United States has signalled it'll continue cooperation with the UK.

The United Kingdom has appointed yet another Prime minister, making it the third in the space of seven weeks.
Former UK Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is taking on the country’s top job after losing to Liz Truss.
Mr Sunak was runner up to the short-lived PM in the contest to replace the scandal-plagued Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister .
But Ms Truss quit after a turbulent 44-day term fuelled by a disastrous economic plan and Conservative party division.
Mr Johnson had rushed back from a Caribbean holiday to run the numbers over the weekend for a second shot at the position himself, but he then ruled himself out, admitting he could not unite his warring party.



