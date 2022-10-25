First United Kingdom Prime Minister of Indian origin

The United Kingdom has appointed yet another Prime minister, making it the third in the space of seven weeks.



Former UK Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is taking on the country’s top job after losing to Liz Truss.



Mr Sunak was runner up to the short-lived PM in the contest to replace the scandal-plagued Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister .



But Ms Truss quit after a turbulent 44-day term fuelled by a disastrous economic plan and Conservative party division.

