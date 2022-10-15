How sexual health is taught in Australian schools and tips for parents to talk about sex with their kids

Sexual health is part of every person’s overall life and wellbeing. It goes well beyond sex, conception, and pregnancy. Sex education includes aspects of a child’s development into adulthood, hygiene, and feelings of intimacy and affection. It is also the cornerstone of how to maintain positive and healthy relationships.





Sexual health is taught across Australian schools from preschool and until the end of year 12. The national syllabus is based on child developmental theory, which considers the physical, emotional, and psychological stages of human maturing.





