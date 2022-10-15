SBS Ukrainian

How sexual health is taught in Australian schools and tips for parents to talk about sex with their kids

Parents can reach out to schoolteachers for support and guidance regarding how to talk to their children about sexuality and how to maintain healthy relationships. Source: SBS

Published 15 October 2022 at 12:20pm
By Claudiana Blanco
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Sex education is still one of the most challenging topics for parents to discuss with their children. Fortunately, sexual health is taught widely in Australian schools, at different levels. Parents can also access resources to help them navigate the subject and overcome feelings of shame or awkwardness. Here are some experts’ top tips to help parents have ‘the chat’ with their children.

Sexual health is part of every person’s overall life and wellbeing. It goes well beyond sex, conception, and pregnancy. Sex education includes aspects of a child’s development into adulthood, hygiene, and feelings of intimacy and affection. It is also the cornerstone of how to maintain positive and healthy relationships.

 Sexual health is taught across Australian schools from preschool and until the end of year 12. The national syllabus is based on child developmental theory, which considers the physical, emotional, and psychological stages of human maturing.


