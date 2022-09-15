Ukraine Today - 15/09/2022

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a surprise visit to the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum, which has been recently recaptured by the country's forces. Reclaiming the city was part of a counter-offensive that President Zelenskyy claims has led to the liberation of 8,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian land. Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office
Published 15 September 2022 at 2:28pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
15/09/2022 Theatest news from Ukraine and about Ukraine. The war - Ukraine under attack. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a surprise visit to the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum, which has been recently recaptured by the country's forces. Reclaiming the city was part of a counter-offensive that President Zelenskyy claims has led to the liberation of 8,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian land. Mr Zelenskyy has promised victory for his country, and thanked his armed forces for rescuing Izyum from Russian occupation. More News: SBS Ukrainian...
Published 15 September 2022 at 2:28pm
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
Share