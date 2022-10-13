SBS News in Ukrainian - 13/10/2022

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has ruled out making changes to the controversial stage 3 tax cuts in the upcoming budget (Oct 25. The tax cuts are already legislated and will take effect from 2024, taxing all income between $45,000 and $200,000 at 30 cents in the dollar. There have been growing calls to alter or dump the plans which were put in place under the previous Morrison Government. Mr Chalmers says his priority is ensuring the federal budget does not worsen inflation.





Severe weather warnings are in place across Tasmania, Victoria and New South Wales, with the most significant falls expected from Thursday afternoon and evening. Flooding across Victoria is now starting to pick up with more than 12 watch and acts in place so far.



The S-E-S has received almost 600 requests for assistance, mostly for fallen trees and flooding. Close to 4,000 properties are currently without power.



