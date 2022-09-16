Ukraine Today - 16/09/2022

Defense Ministry’s update on liberated areas of Kharkiv region: 388 settlements de-occupied, Ukrinform reports, citing Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar. “About 8,500 square kilometres, 388 settlements and 150,000 people have been liberated from Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region since September 6, 2022. In her words, the front line is 2,500 kilometres, and active hostilities are underway within 1,300 kilometres.





According to Maliar, numbers regarding the liberated areas are being constantly updated, as it is a dynamic process. Also, the liberated areas require additional safety and stabilization measures to make them safe for living. Official reports on the number of liberated areas are provided with a deliberate delay and may or may not take into account the stabilization measures taken and, thus, they may differ.”





Almost all of Kherson region within fire control of Ukrainian troops, Operational Command South says.





