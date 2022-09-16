Ukraine Today - 16/09/2022

A mass grave containing 440 bodies was found in the liberated city of Izium of the Kharkiv region. Source: Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, in a comment for Sky News. Ukrainska Pravda. Quote from Bolvinov: "I can say that here is one of the largest graves in one liberated city, with more than 440 graves." According to Mr Bolvinov, the bodies were buried separately. When asked how the people buried there died, Bolvinov said, "We know that some were killed [shot], some died from artillery fire, the so-called mine-explosive injuries. Some died from airstrikes. Many bodies have not been identified yet, so the causes of death will be determined during the investigation." Bolvinov noted that all the bodies will be exhumed and sent for forensic medical examination.
Published 16 September 2022 at 10:07am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
Published 16 September 2022 at 10:07am
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
Source: SBS
Defense Ministry’s update on liberated areas of Kharkiv region: 388 settlements de-occupied, reports, citing Hanna Maliar. “About 8,500 square kilometres, 388 settlements and 150,000 people have been liberated from Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region since September 6, 2022. In her words, the front line is 2,500 kilometres, and active hostilities are underway within 1,300 kilometres.
According to Maliar, numbers regarding the liberated areas are being constantly updated, as it is a dynamic process. Also, the liberated areas require additional safety and stabilization measures to make them safe for living. Official reports on the number of liberated areas are provided with a deliberate delay and may or may not take into account the stabilization measures taken and, thus, they may differ.”
Almost all of Kherson region within fire control of Ukrainian troops, Operational Command South says.
Advertisement
, “Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the Deputy Head of the Office of the President, said that on the evening of 14 September, 8 Russian cruise missiles had hit the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. He stressed that ‘the missiles were targeted at facilities that are critically important for providing people with vital services."
Share