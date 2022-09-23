Ukraine Today - 23/09/2022

This morning Russian troops have fired nine S-300 missiles at the city of Zaporizhzhia. One man was reported killed and five more people injured.The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Starukh.





In Mykolaiv region, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed four Iranian-made Shahid-136 kamikaze drones at once this evening, 22/09/'22





On September 22, Russian troops shelled the recently liberated city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, injuring an elderly woman and two children.





Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, has warned that the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia in the war against Ukraine could pose a threat to all countries in the Black Sea region.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has formed a working group on the creation of a special international tribunal to bring to justice those guilty of aggression against Ukraine.

