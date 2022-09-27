SBS News in Ukrainian - 27/09/2022

The suspected hacker released a statement demanding $1.55 million (AUD) in cryptocurrency, claiming to have over three-point-eight million identity document numbers, including drivers licenses and data records. Optus has announced it will be offering a free one year subscription to a credit monitoring service for some of the worst-affected customers. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus is urging Optus customers to be vigilant and not click on any unverified links from the company.





Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus. Source: Getty

