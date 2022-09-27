SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 27/09/2022

Published 27 September 2022 at 2:23pm
By Hannah Kwon, Allan Lee
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
29/09/2022. The latest news from Australia, Ukraine, and from rest of the World. The Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus says the national integrity commission legislation will be introduced to parliament, after it passed the Labor caucus. It will be allocated $262 million over four years to establish the commission.

The suspected hacker released a statement demanding $1.55 million (AUD) in cryptocurrency, claiming to have over three-point-eight million identity document numbers, including drivers licenses and data records. Optus has announced it will be offering a free one year subscription to a credit monitoring service for some of the worst-affected customers. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus is urging Optus customers to be vigilant and not click on any unverified links from the company.

