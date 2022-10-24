SBS Ukrainian

One in six Australian children living in poverty ahead of federal Budget

Published 24 October 2022 at 11:18am
By Debora Groake
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Source: SBS

With the federal Budget (Oct 25) just days away, and Anti-Poverty Week [16-22 Oct] in full swing, there's an increased focus on cost of living pressures. Anglicare Australia have a new report that they say shows the full extent of the crisis.

For months now, the spiralling rate of inflation has been in the headlines.
Charity groups including Anglicare Australia have been at the front line of the crisis.
The organisation has released a new report called Nothing Left To Give, which it says paints a picture of the extent to which people are hurting.
With the federal Budget just days away, Anglicare is concerned about the relief measures it may or may not contain, and what the Labor government is going to do about the fact that having a job no longer protects people from living in poverty.








