One in six Australian children living in poverty ahead of federal Budget

For months now, the spiralling rate of inflation has been in the headlines.
Charity groups including Anglicare Australia have been at the front line of the crisis.
The organisation has released a new report called Nothing Left To Give, which it says paints a picture of the extent to which people are hurting.
Advertisement
With the federal Budget just days away, Anglicare is concerned about the relief measures it may or may not contain, and what the Labor government is going to do about the fact that having a job no longer protects people from living in poverty.