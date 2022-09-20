SBS News in Ukrainian - 20/09/2022

Queen Elizabeth II funeral Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA



Australia supports the G7 push to cap prices on Russian oil prices.





Mask mandates on public transport in South Australia will be lifted from today, with the same move in New South Wales from tomorrow.





New South Wales is strengthening its 'No body no parole' laws to motivate convicted murderers to reveal the whereabouts of their victim's body. Premier Dominic Perrottet says legislation will be introduced into parliament this week, meaning imprisoned killers who don't disclose the location of their victim's remains will be denied parole





Australia's oldest man, Frank Mawer, has died at the age of 110 after contracting COVID-19. Mr Mawyer was born on August 15 1912, and exercised everyday, living without drinking or gambling.



