SBS News in Ukrainian - 20/09/2022

Source: SBS

Published 20 September 2022 at 1:43pm
By Brooke Young, Bogdan Rudnytski, Allan Lee
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
20/09/2022 The latest news from Australia, UK, Ukraine, and from rest of the World. The late Queen Elizabeth the Second laid to rest after ten days of mourning. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to return from London to Australia ahead of a national public holiday to honour Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Queen Elizabeth II funeral Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Australia supports the G7 push to cap prices on Russian oil prices.

Mask mandates on public transport in South Australia will be lifted from today, with the same move in New South Wales from tomorrow.

New South Wales is strengthening its 'No body no parole' laws to motivate convicted murderers to reveal the whereabouts of their victim's body. Premier Dominic Perrottet says legislation will be introduced into parliament this week, meaning imprisoned killers who don't disclose the location of their victim's remains will be denied parole

Australia's oldest man, Frank Mawer, has died at the age of 110 after contracting COVID-19. Mr Mawyer was born on August 15 1912, and exercised everyday, living without drinking or gambling.

