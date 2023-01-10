SBS News in Ukrainian - 10-01-2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the Australian government supports Brazil's democracy during this very difficult period:



The Australian government stands for democracies and people should respect the outcome of elections and the actions of a small number of people are condemned by the Australian government, we'll continue to convey our support to the government of Brazil at this difficult time.

Advocacy groups are warning the housing affordability crisis will continue to worsen if no government action is taken. It comes as federal government figures show 6,600 affordable rentals will be lost this year, while more than 36,000 will have exited the scheme by the time it ends in 2026. Maya Azizi from Everybody's Home says the government needs to do more.





A new report from the United Nations shows Earth's protective ozone layer is slowly but noticeably healing at a pace that could fully mend the hole over Antarctica in about 43 years.



