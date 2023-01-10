SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 10-01-2023

SBS Ukrainian

SBS Ukrainian

Source: SBS / SBS Ukrainian

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2023 at 11:54am
By Nikki Canning, Bogdan Rudnytski, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

10-01-2023. SBS news in Ukrainian - the latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the world. A magnitude 7.5 earthquake stikes Indonesia, with tremors felt as far as Darwin. The war in Ukraine. Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro admitted to hospital. Western Australia's Premier Mark McGowan is assuring flood-stricken communities the government will support those affected by the disaster. It comes as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Mr McGowan visited residents in the Kimberley region of northern W-A More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Published 10 January 2023 at 11:54am
By Nikki Canning, Bogdan Rudnytski, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the Australian government supports Brazil's democracy during this very difficult period:
The Australian government stands for democracies and people should respect the outcome of elections and the actions of a small number of people are condemned by the Australian government, we'll continue to convey our support to the government of Brazil at this difficult time.
Advocacy groups are warning the housing affordability crisis will continue to worsen if no government action is taken. It comes as federal government figures show 6,600 affordable rentals will be lost this year, while more than 36,000 will have exited the scheme by the time it ends in 2026. Maya Azizi from Everybody's Home says the government needs to do more.

 A new report from the United Nations shows Earth's protective ozone layer is slowly but noticeably healing at a pace that could fully mend the hole over Antarctica in about 43 years.

Про це і більше слухайте тут: 
sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Due to the resilience of our warriors in Soledar, we have gained additional time and power for Ukraine - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.png

Ukraine Today - 10-01-2023

Fifty service members – 33 officers and 17 privates and sergeants – returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity..jpg

Ukraine Today - 9-01-2023

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 9-01-2023

Representatives from Ukrainian combined choir Volya

Tennis Plays for Peace is raising funds for Ukraine this year