SBS News in Ukrainian - 9/12/2022

24/7 SBS News in Ukrainian

Published 9 December 2022 at 5:53pm
By Debora Groake, Bogdan Rudnytski, Samantha Beniac Brooks
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
9.12.2022. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the world. Parliament will be recalled next week to legislate for an energy price cap, with the Greens and crossbench already on board with the plan. The gas cap will be for 12 months at $12 per gigajoule, with a separate coal price cap of $125 per tonne also to be introduced. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the plan also involves nationally targeted bill relief, which will be directly to people's bills paid through state governments instead of a cash handout.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts
Together this package is a constructive plan. It's a constructive plan to deal with the challenges that households and businesses are facing, and it is an example of the Commonwealth working hand in hand with states and territories, working these issues through to achieve an outcome to ensure that energy price relief does occur.
The price cap announcement follows confirmation from state and federal energy ministers to introduce a capacity investment scheme in renewable power sources.
Mr Albanese says that announcement forms part of the government's plan to improve transmission and network capacity so Australia is less vulnerable to external circumstances, like the war in Ukraine, which are currently driving price increases.”

Four Chinese Nationals charged for their alleged involvement in a multi-million-dollar global financial scam.

 The Home Affairs and Cyber Security minister warns an increasingly connected Australia means an increased cyber threat to households. Minister Clare O'Neil says Australia's national security environment is undergoing radical changes, as the threat of climate change and a rising China reshapes the landscape. Ms O'Neil yesterday launched the 2023-2030 Australian Cyber Security Strategy, which aims to make Australia the most secure nation in the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his forces will continue to hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles, despite global criticism. Strikes have been carried out since early October, as critics suggest Moscow is using the winter as a weapon of war

