SBS news in Ukrainian – 03/11/2022

Published 3 November 2022 at 12:48pm
By Mariana Watson, Nicola Canning
Available in other languages

Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
  • New South Wales communities prepare to evacuate as flood risks continue
  • The PM says Budget cash handouts would have done more harm than good
  • The Royal Commmission into the failed Robodebt program has been told issues were identified at an early stage with the scheme
  • Russia changes direction and says it will rejoin the grain export deal with Ukraine
  • The US is concerned by intelligence that indicates North Korea is secretly supplying weapons to Russia
  • Australia's Alex de Minaur eliminates Daniil Medvedev in a tough match at the Paris Masters
Дізнайтеся більше:

From socks to orthopedic equipment. How Australian volunteers are helping the Ukrainian military

Perth Ukrainian man raises funds to build crisis accommodations in Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters dangerous new phase

***
Tune in for 
SBS Ukrainian program on 
Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.

