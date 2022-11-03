SBS news in Ukrainian – 03/11/2022

In this bulletin:
- New South Wales communities prepare to evacuate as flood risks continue
- The PM says Budget cash handouts would have done more harm than good
- The Royal Commmission into the failed Robodebt program has been told issues were identified at an early stage with the scheme
- Russia changes direction and says it will rejoin the grain export deal with Ukraine
- The US is concerned by intelligence that indicates North Korea is secretly supplying weapons to Russia
- Australia's Alex de Minaur eliminates Daniil Medvedev in a tough match at the Paris Masters
Дізнайтеся більше:
From socks to orthopedic equipment. How Australian volunteers are helping the Ukrainian military
Advertisement
***
Tune in for Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.
Follow us on or sign up to