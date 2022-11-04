SBS news in Ukrainian – 04/11/2022

In this bulletin:
- The opposition accuses Labor of playing politics with the repatriation of women and children from Syria
- A man arrested over the shooting of Imran Khan in Pakistan
- Stressed locals in the central west New South Wales town of Forbes are bracing themselves for what is expected to be the worst flooding in 70 years
- The United Nations nuclear watchdog says it has found no sign of undeclared nuclear activity in Ukraine
- NATO has renewed its pleas to Turkey to set aside its reservations over Finland and Sweden's membership applications and support their ascension
SBS news in Ukrainian – 03/11/2022
