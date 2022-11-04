SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

SBS news in Ukrainian – 04/11/2022

Published 4 November 2022 at 4:09pm
By Mariana Watson
Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
  • The opposition accuses Labor of playing politics with the repatriation of women and children from Syria
  • A man arrested over the shooting of Imran Khan in Pakistan
  • Stressed locals in the central west New South Wales town of Forbes are bracing themselves for what is expected to be the worst flooding in 70 years
  • The United Nations nuclear watchdog says it has found no sign of undeclared nuclear activity in Ukraine
  • NATO has renewed its pleas to Turkey to set aside its reservations over Finland and Sweden's membership applications and support their ascension
SBS news in Ukrainian – 03/11/2022

This year’s Adelaide Film Festival is showcasing Ukrainian drama "Pamfir"

From socks to orthopedic equipment. How Australian volunteers are helping the Ukrainian military

Perth Ukrainian man raises funds to build crisis accommodations in Ukraine

Tune in for 
SBS Ukrainian program on 
Thursdays at 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.

Facebook 
SBS Ukrainian podcasts

SBS новини українською – 04/11/2022

Ukraine today – 4/11/2022

Україна сьогодні – 4/11/2022

Роботи українських митців представили на найбільшій в Австралії виставці скульптур під відкритим небом