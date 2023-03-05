SBS News in Ukrainian – 05/03/2023

In this bulletin:
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he has the balance right on superannuation changes
- Russian forces are on the verge of capturing the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
- The President of the European Parliament has joined calls for an international tribunal to examine alleged Russian aggression in Ukraine
- The International Atomic Energy Agency says all monitoring equipment for Iran's nuclear program will be re-installed
- Novak Djokovic suffers his first loss of the season
