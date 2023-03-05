SBS News in Ukrainian – 05/03/2023

Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he has the balance right on superannuation changes
  • Russian forces are on the verge of capturing the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
  • The President of the European Parliament has joined calls for an international tribunal to examine alleged Russian aggression in Ukraine
  • The International Atomic Energy Agency says all monitoring equipment for Iran's nuclear program will be re-installed
  • Novak Djokovic suffers his first loss of the season
Ukraine conflict dominates G20 leaders meeting in New Delhi

Witness of war: "It is impossible to live through"

Witness of war. "We all cried and didn't know what was coming next"

