SBS News in Ukrainian – 09/10/2022

In this bulletin:



A key bridge linking Russia to Crimea partially collapsed after a huge explosion

Seventy-eight flood warnings remain in place across New South Wales, as residents are being urged to remain vigilant throughout the coming week

Members of the Thai community in Australia have conducted vigils for the 37 people who died in the Thailand daycare massacre

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles

The UN says urgently-needed aid has reached people living in recently recaptured areas of north-east Ukraine

Experts say the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to human rights campaigners in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus sends a strong signal about the international community's condemnation of Vladimir Putin's invasion