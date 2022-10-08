SBS News in Ukrainian – 09/10/2022

In this bulletin:
- A key bridge linking Russia to Crimea partially collapsed after a huge explosion
- Seventy-eight flood warnings remain in place across New South Wales, as residents are being urged to remain vigilant throughout the coming week
- Members of the Thai community in Australia have conducted vigils for the 37 people who died in the Thailand daycare massacre
- North Korea fires two ballistic missiles
- The UN says urgently-needed aid has reached people living in recently recaptured areas of north-east Ukraine
- Experts say the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to human rights campaigners in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus sends a strong signal about the international community's condemnation of Vladimir Putin's invasion
- Race events at the Bathurst 1000 set to go ahead, after wet weather forced the cancellation of events on Saturday
SBS News in Ukrainian – 03/10/2022
