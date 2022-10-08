SBS News in Ukrainian – 09/10/2022

SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

Published 9 October 2022 at 10:29am
By Mariana Watson, Hannah Kwon
Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
  • A key bridge linking Russia to Crimea partially collapsed after a huge explosion
  • Seventy-eight flood warnings remain in place across New South Wales, as residents are being urged to remain vigilant throughout the coming week
  • Members of the Thai community in Australia have conducted vigils for the 37 people who died in the Thailand daycare massacre
  • North Korea fires two ballistic missiles
  • The UN says urgently-needed aid has reached people living in recently recaptured areas of north-east Ukraine
  • Experts say the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to human rights campaigners in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus sends a strong signal about the international community's condemnation of Vladimir Putin's invasion
  • Race events at the Bathurst 1000 set to go ahead, after wet weather forced the cancellation of events on Saturday
