SBS News in Ukrainian – 03/10/2022

In this bulletin:
- The Federal Government has announced it will impose further sanctions on Russia after it proclaimed the annexation of four territories in eastern Ukraine
- NATO has praised Ukraine's recapture of a city within the territory that Russian president Vladimir Putin annexed
- Pope Francis has pleaded with Russia to stop the war in Ukraine.
- Australian Defence Minister has held diplomatic talks with his United States and Japanese counterparts aimed at strengthening ties between the countries
- The death toll from the weekend's football match crowd crush has increased to 174, with a number of others seriously injured
- Bulgarians have voted to elect a new parliament for the fourth time in 18 months
- Pressure is mounting on Optus to be more transparent about the scale of a massive data breach
- Australian home values have fallen for a fifth consecutive month
Find out more
Довгий і складний шлях до діагностики ендометріозу
Advertisement
***
Tune in for Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.
Follow us on or sign up to