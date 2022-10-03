SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

SBS News in Ukrainian – 03/10/2022

SBS Ukrainian, 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302, every Thursday Source: SBS

Published 3 October 2022 at 11:32am
By Mariana Watson, Marcus Megalokomos
Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
  • The Federal Government has announced it will impose further sanctions on Russia after it proclaimed the annexation of four territories in eastern Ukraine
  • NATO has praised Ukraine's recapture of a city within the territory that Russian president Vladimir Putin annexed
  • Pope Francis has pleaded with Russia to stop the war in Ukraine.
  • Australian Defence Minister has held diplomatic talks with his United States and Japanese counterparts aimed at strengthening ties between the countries
  • The death toll from the weekend's football match crowd crush has increased to 174, with a number of others seriously injured
  • Bulgarians have voted to elect a new parliament for the fourth time in 18 months
  • Pressure is mounting on Optus to be more transparent about the scale of a massive data breach
  • Australian home values have fallen for a fifth consecutive month
