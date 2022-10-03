SBS News in Ukrainian – 03/10/2022

In this bulletin:



The Federal Government has announced it will impose further sanctions on Russia after it proclaimed the annexation of four territories in eastern Ukraine

NATO has praised Ukraine's recapture of a city within the territory that Russian president Vladimir Putin annexed

Pope Francis has pleaded with Russia to stop the war in Ukraine.

Australian Defence Minister has held diplomatic talks with his United States and Japanese counterparts aimed at strengthening ties between the countries

The death toll from the weekend's football match crowd crush has increased to 174, with a number of others seriously injured

Bulgarians have voted to elect a new parliament for the fourth time in 18 months

Pressure is mounting on Optus to be more transparent about the scale of a massive data breach