SBS News in Ukrainian – 02/10/2022

- Ukraine's president vows to recapture more towns after the fall of a key Russian stronghold in the country's east
- Australia's consumer monitoring body is warning Australians and businesses affected by the Optus data breach to be on the lookout for increased scam activity
- Bulgaria and Greece have started commercial operation of a long-delayed gas pipeline that will help reduce southeast Europe's dependence on Russian supplies
- South Korea has issued a stern rebuke of its neighbour after reports North Korea had test-fired another two short-range ballistic missiles
- Thousands have gathered across Australia to rally in support of protesters in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini
- Football Australia has condemned the behaviour of some fans at the Australia Cup final in Sydney on Saturday
Дізнайтеся більше:
