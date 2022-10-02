SBS News in Ukrainian – 02/10/2022

In this bulletin:



Ukraine's president vows to recapture more towns after the fall of a key Russian stronghold in the country's east

Australia's consumer monitoring body is warning Australians and businesses affected by the Optus data breach to be on the lookout for increased scam activity

Bulgaria and Greece have started commercial operation of a long-delayed gas pipeline that will help reduce southeast Europe's dependence on Russian supplies

South Korea has issued a stern rebuke of its neighbour after reports North Korea had test-fired another two short-range ballistic missiles

Thousands have gathered across Australia to rally in support of protesters in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini