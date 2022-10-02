SBS News in Ukrainian – 02/10/2022

SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

Published 2 October 2022 at 11:28am
By Mariana Watson, Claire Slattery
Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
  • Ukraine's president vows to recapture more towns after the fall of a key Russian stronghold in the country's east
  • Australia's consumer monitoring body is warning Australians and businesses affected by the Optus data breach to be on the lookout for increased scam activity
  • Bulgaria and Greece have started commercial operation of a long-delayed gas pipeline that will help reduce southeast Europe's dependence on Russian supplies
  • South Korea has issued a stern rebuke of its neighbour after reports North Korea had test-fired another two short-range ballistic missiles
  • Thousands have gathered across Australia to rally in support of protesters in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini
  • Football Australia has condemned the behaviour of some fans at the Australia Cup final in Sydney on Saturday
