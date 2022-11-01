SBS Ukrainian

SBS news in Ukrainian - 1/11/2022

Published 1 November 2022 at 1:20pm
By Marcus Megalokomos
Presented by Oksana Mazur
The Reserve Bank is to meet this afternoon 1/11/2022 to make its decision on the November cash rate. It is expected to lift them again today by another 25 basis points as inflation continues to sit well above its target range The central bank has been lifting rates from record low levels since May, with the official cash rate now sitting at 2.6 percent.

Highlights
  • The Reserve Bank expected to lift interest rates [[again]] at its meeting this afternoon...
  • India to compensate victims of the Gujarat bridge collapse...
  • Two men feared missing in floodwaters in southern New South Wales...
  • Lunar Flare scratched from the Melbourne Cup, leaving 22 in the field for this afternoon's race.
  • A search is underway for two people missing in floodwaters in the New South Wales southern tablelands.
    Police have been told a utility vehicle was swept off a road by water as it tried to cross a flooded causeway at Prestons Creek in Bevendale, about 50 kilometres east of Boorowa
  • The Federal Treasurer says that industry may struggle to deal with rising gas and electricity prices.
    Jim Chalmers has flagged some form of market intervention to bring down prices, which could rise by up to 50 percent over the next two years.
  • Italy's new right wing government is courting controversy with the lifting of coronavirus vaccination requirements for health workers, and the appointment of a junior minister who is known for wearing a Nazi armband.


