SBS news in Ukrainian - 1/11/2022

Highlights
- The Reserve Bank expected to lift interest rates [[again]] at its meeting this afternoon...
- India to compensate victims of the Gujarat bridge collapse...
- Two men feared missing in floodwaters in southern New South Wales...
- Lunar Flare scratched from the Melbourne Cup, leaving 22 in the field for this afternoon's race.
- A search is underway for two people missing in floodwaters in the New South Wales southern tablelands.
Police have been told a utility vehicle was swept off a road by water as it tried to cross a flooded causeway at Prestons Creek in Bevendale, about 50 kilometres east of Boorowa
- The Federal Treasurer says that industry may struggle to deal with rising gas and electricity prices.
Jim Chalmers has flagged some form of market intervention to bring down prices, which could rise by up to 50 percent over the next two years.
- Italy's new right wing government is courting controversy with the lifting of coronavirus vaccination requirements for health workers, and the appointment of a junior minister who is known for wearing a Nazi armband.