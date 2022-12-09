SBS Ukrainian

SBS news in Ukrainian -10/12/2022

Published 10 December 2022 at 10:44am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Police and the Australian Taxation Office have raided 35 businesses across five states as part of an international crackdown on the use of software to avoid paying tax. The ATO says the raids, conducted with the Australian Federal Police, targeted businesses suspected of supplying and using illegal electronic sales suppression tools in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia and Tasmania.

Highlights
  • The ATO raids businesses suspected of using illegal software
  • The Federal opposition says National Cabinet's energy plans are a recipe for disaster
  • Brazil are out of the World Cup
  • Australia's defence and foreign affairs ministers meet with Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida ...
  • Bushfire fears in South Australia
  • Australia's defence and foreign affairs ministers have met with Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida on the final leg of a two-nation trip.
  • Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has condemned the government's decision to place a cap on energy prices.
  • Firefighting aircraft have been deployed and Country Fire Service crews are on high alert with catastrophic bushfire conditions declared across two South Australian districts.
  • Doctors groups have welcomed the establishment of a national advisory council that will focus on health inequalities for women and girls in Australia.






