SBS news in Ukrainian -10/12/2022

Highlights
- The ATO raids businesses suspected of using illegal software
- The Federal opposition says National Cabinet's energy plans are a recipe for disaster
- Brazil are out of the World Cup
- Australia's defence and foreign affairs ministers meet with Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida ...
- Bushfire fears in South Australia
- Australia's defence and foreign affairs ministers have met with Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida on the final leg of a two-nation trip.
- Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has condemned the government's decision to place a cap on energy prices.
- Firefighting aircraft have been deployed and Country Fire Service crews are on high alert with catastrophic bushfire conditions declared across two South Australian districts.
- Doctors groups have welcomed the establishment of a national advisory council that will focus on health inequalities for women and girls in Australia.