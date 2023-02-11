SBS news in Ukrainian - 11/02/2023

Key Points
- Bodies uncovered as the death toll from the Turkey and Syria earthquakes continues to rise ...
- The United States Pentagon shoots down a high-altitude object flying over Alaska ...
- The National Rugby League ((NRL)) to opt out of this year's Mardi Gras celebrations.
- Debate rages over whether a Russian missile strike on Ukraine passed over Romania ...
- Russia has fired a missile strike in Ukraine, with drones hitting several parts of the country.
Ukrainian officials say missiles flew over Moldova's airspace.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said missiles also reached Romania, a claim Russia denies.
The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was reportedly targeted, but the Kyiv City Administration says Ukrainian Air Force managed to shoot down 10 missiles over the city.
- A second Australian believed to have died in the Turkey-Syria earthquake has been identified.
69-year-old Melbourne man Suat Bayram was on holiday in Turkey when the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck.
- The U-S Pengaton has shot down a high-altitude object over Alaska, the size of a small car.
At the request of President Joe Biden, fighter jets shot down the object, which had been flying at just over 12,000 metres ((12,190 metres or 40,000 feet)) on the far northeastern part of Alaska near the Canadian border.