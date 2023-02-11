SBS news in Ukrainian - 11/02/2023

Russia has fired a missile strike in Ukraine, with drones hitting several parts of the country.

Ukrainian officials say missiles flew over Moldova's airspace.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said missiles also reached Romania, a claim Russia denies.

The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was reportedly targeted, but the Kyiv City Administration says Ukrainian Air Force managed to shoot down 10 missiles over the city.



A second Australian believed to have died in the Turkey-Syria earthquake has been identified.

69-year-old Melbourne man Suat Bayram was on holiday in Turkey when the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck.

