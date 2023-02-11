SBS News in Ukrainian – 12/02/2023

In this bulletin:
- Residents of Norfolk Island avoid the worst of tropical cyclone Gabrielle, but forecasters say it isn't over yet
- The death toll of the Turkey-Syria earthquakes passes 24-thousand
- Anthony Albanese has vowed to become the first sitting Australian Prime Minister to march at Mardi Gras
- Australia has reportedly joined a group of countries preparing to demand Russian and Belarussian athletes are banned from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
