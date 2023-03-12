SBS News in Ukrainian – 12/03/2023

In this bulletin:
- Residents in northeast Queensland prepare for floodwaters to peak
- The BBC apologises to viewers over scheduling changes in the fallout over a TV presenter's criticism of asylum seeker policy
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to arrive in the United States today for an meeting about the AUKUS defence pact
- Australian Jordan Thompson has claimed his second win over a top-10 player, defeating Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas
***
