SBS News in Ukrainian – 12/03/2023

Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
  • Residents in northeast Queensland prepare for floodwaters to peak
  • The BBC apologises to viewers over scheduling changes in the fallout over a TV presenter's criticism of asylum seeker policy
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to arrive in the United States today for an meeting about the AUKUS defence pact
  • Australian Jordan Thompson has claimed his second win over a top-10 player, defeating Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas
The positive inspiration of an indomitable nation in wartime

Wave of Russian missiles strike Ukraine

From the Ukrainian community of Queensland

Ukraine today – 12/03/2023

Заходи безпеки: Як запобігти побутовим пожежам

The positive inspiration of an indomitable nation in wartime

Ukraine today - 11/03/2023