SBS News in Ukrainian - 14/01/2023

Highlights
- The federal treasury has estimated last year's catastrophic flooding events cost the nation's economy upwards of five billion dollars.
- The late Cardinal George Pell criticised Pope Francis in anonymous memos, calling his papacy a "disaster" and "catastrophe".
- Liberal politicians address revelations the New South Wales Premier wore a Nazi costume to his 21st birthday party...
- Ukraine and Russia continue to dispute control over the eastern town of Soledar...
- Australia's waterpolo team defeat Japan in front of a home crowd...
- Cricket Australia's decision to withdraw from matches with Afghanistan sparks mixed reactions.
- Flooding and other natural disasters across the country has wiped 5-billion dollars from the national economy, according to new treasury data.
3.5 billion out of this number are made of disaster recovery payments and allowances as well as assistant through the states.
- It's been revealed the late Cardinal George Pell secretly authored a scathing critique of Pope Francis - slamming his papacy as a 'catastrophe'.
The memo released last year under a pseudonym, accused the Pope of staying silent on moral issues including homosexuality and women priests.
- Country music fans have descended on the nation's home of country music, Tamworth, to celebrate its 51st Country Music Festival.
The event is back for the first time since 2020, following two years of pandemic disruptions.
- Former U-S President, Donald Trump's company has been fined over $2 million for tax fraud.
The Trump Organisation was fined the maximum penalty that can be imposed by law - an equivalent to 2.3 million Australian dollars.