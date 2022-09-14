SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 14/09/2022

Published 14 September 2022 at 4:53pm
By Brooke Young, Bogdan Rudnytski, Tina Quinn
Presented by Bogdan Rudnytski
14/09/2022. The latest news from Australia, Ukraine, and from rest of the World. Mourners warned they could be waiting up to 35 hours to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth. More than 66,000 Australian peacekeepers are being commemorated for their operations in more than 50 missions over the last 75 years.

Pandemic leave disaster payments will be extended indefinitely, until mandatory isolation periods end in all states and territories.


Premier Dominic Perrottet made the announcement alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. “Queen Elizabeth II Place” will be built in the wake of the late monarch’s death at Hyde Park Barracks on Macquarie Street, as part of a broader plan to open up the city's park areas. Mr Albanese says the plan is an appropriate commemoration of Queen Elizabeth and her service.

Ukraine says it has now reclaimed over 6,000km of territory, but is calling on the west to deliver weapons systems as quickly as possible to support its advance. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says the U-S remain in lockstep with Ukraine, providing them with essential military support.

The Productivity Commission has found that many initiatives implemented under a National School Reform Agreement have either stalled or been ineffective. The Commission has released its interim report on the deal signed by federal, state and territory governments in 2018 following a $319 billion funding deal over 11 years.

