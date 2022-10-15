SBS Ukrainian

SBS news in Ukrainian - 15/10/2022

SBS Ukrainian

Published 15 October 2022 at 12:44pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Russian President Vladimir Putin says there was "no need for more" strikes on Ukrainian cities "for now". He spoke after a summit with leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Kazakhstan.

Highlights
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese offers boost to Australia's paid parental leave...
  • Russia's Vladimir Putin announces temporary halt to strikes in Ukraine...
  • A man in Victoria has drowned in flooding, as the New South Wales town of Forbes floods
  • The UK finance minister is sacked following financial upheaval caused by his tax cuts policy...
  • Chris Woakes could play in England's line-up for their opening match at the T-20 Cricket World Cup next weekend.
    A key I-M-F committee says Russia's war in Ukraine is creating "new risks" for the global economy, with member countries urging Russia to reverse course, and stop the war in Ukraine.

  • A man has been found dead at a home in Rochester in Victoria's north after floodwaters swept through the area.
    He was found in the backyard of his High St home about 9.30am this [[Saturday]] morning.
    Victoria Police and SES crews are near the scene but unable to reach the property as it is cut off by floodwater.
  • Thousands of residents in the NSW town of Forbes have been hit with flooding despite a rainfall reprieve for much of the state.
    The Lachlan River reached major flood level in the central-west town on Friday, with access to its business centre cut off.
    Some 2,200 Forbes residents and 250 homes had been affected in the flooding, according to the State Emergency Service.
  • The federal government says equality for women is at the heart of planned changes to the paid parental leave scheme.
    Labor will increase paid parental leave from 18 to 26 weeks.
    By 2026, new parents will be able to access a total of six months paid leave, shared between both parents.
    Single parents will be able to access all 26 weeks.









