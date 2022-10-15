SBS news in Ukrainian - 15/10/2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin says there was "no need for more" strikes on Ukrainian cities "for now".

A key I-M-F committee says Russia's war in Ukraine is creating "new risks" for the global economy, with member countries urging Russia to reverse course, and stop the war in Ukraine.





A man has been found dead at a home in Rochester in Victoria's north after floodwaters swept through the area.

He was found in the backyard of his High St home about 9.30am this [[Saturday]] morning.

Victoria Police and SES crews are near the scene but unable to reach the property as it is cut off by floodwater.

Thousands of residents in the NSW town of Forbes have been hit with flooding despite a rainfall reprieve for much of the state.

The Lachlan River reached major flood level in the central-west town on Friday, with access to its business centre cut off.

Some 2,200 Forbes residents and 250 homes had been affected in the flooding, according to the State Emergency Service.

