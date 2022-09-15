SBS News in Ukrainian - 15/09/2022

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a surprise visit to the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum, which has been recently recaptured by the country's forces. Reclaiming the city was part of a counter-offensive that President Zelenskyy claims has led to the liberation of 8,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian land.





The head of the World Health Organisation says the world has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic.





Australia's jobless rate has increased for the first time since October of last year. The unemployment rate rose from 3.4 percent in July to 3.5 percent in August, seasonally adjusted as more people return to the workforce.





Advertisement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is calling on the European Union to help quell growing unrest between Armenia and Azerbaijan.





A right-wing bloc including a nationalist anti-immigration party has won a thin majority in Sweden's federal election.





Populist Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson declared victory for the four-party bloc, vowing his government would be a "constructive and driving force" in rebuilding safety in Sweden.



