SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

SBS News in Ukrainian – 16/10/2022

SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

SBS Ukrainian

SBS Ukrainian, 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302, every Thursday Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 October 2022 at 10:45am
By Mariana Watson, Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS

Latest news from Australia and the world.

Published 16 October 2022 at 10:45am
By Mariana Watson, Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS
In this bulletin:
  • Flood warnings remain in place across the eastern states, especially in Victoria and New South Wales
  • Two volunteer soldiers have fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims the number of Russian troops killed in the conflict was approaching 65,000
  • Russian Defence Ministry spokesman says the Russian military foiled Ukrainian attempts to advance in the Kherson region 
  • The death toll rises to 41 in a Turkish mine explosion
  • President Xi Jingping is expected to be handed a third term
  • The Federal Government has announced a plan to gradually increase paid parental leave from 18 to 26 weeks
Find out more

Perth Ukrainian man raises funds to build crisis accommodations in Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters dangerous new phase

The real, surprising reason artist painted over controversial Russian-Ukrainian soldier mural

Advertisement
***

Tune in for 
SBS Ukrainian program on 
Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to 
SBS Ukrainian podcasts here.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

Україна сьогодні – 16/10/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS новини українською – 16/10/2022

Дівчинка-підліток ділиться з матір'ю групою підтримки

Як викладають сексуальне здоров’я в австралійських школах і поради батькам, як говорити про секс із дітьми

Команда мінометників несе службу в Запорізькій області - Україна

Україна сьогодні - 15/10/2022