SBS News in Ukrainian – 16/10/2022

In this bulletin:
- Flood warnings remain in place across the eastern states, especially in Victoria and New South Wales
- Two volunteer soldiers have fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims the number of Russian troops killed in the conflict was approaching 65,000
- Russian Defence Ministry spokesman says the Russian military foiled Ukrainian attempts to advance in the Kherson region
- The death toll rises to 41 in a Turkish mine explosion
- President Xi Jingping is expected to be handed a third term
- The Federal Government has announced a plan to gradually increase paid parental leave from 18 to 26 weeks
