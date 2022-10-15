SBS News in Ukrainian – 16/10/2022

In this bulletin:



Flood warnings remain in place across the eastern states, especially in Victoria and New South Wales

Two volunteer soldiers have fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims the number of Russian troops killed in the conflict was approaching 65,000

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman says the Russian military foiled Ukrainian attempts to advance in the Kherson region

The death toll rises to 41 in a Turkish mine explosion

President Xi Jingping is expected to be handed a third term