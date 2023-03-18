SBS news in Ukrainian - 18/03/2023

Key Points
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy applauds the decision by the International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant for the Russian President...
- A plane crash in western Sydney sees a pilot rushed off to hospital...
- The Sydney Roosters fight back with an impressive victory...
- India defeat Australia in the series opening game of the One Day International...
- Victorians are being warned about rising temperatures for the upcoming weekend.
With strong winds predicted throughout the state authorities have declared a total fire ban for several regions.
Temperatures in Melbourne are set to reach 37- degrees celsius today, Saturday.
While the mercury in certain regional areas could go beyond 40C.
- Australia's growth outlook remains stalled, due to inflation and China's slowing economy.
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development ((OCED)) has downgraded Australia's growth forecasts in its outlook report.
The organisation has revised Australia's growth projection down from 1.9 per cent to 1.5 per cent in 2024.
This comes despite global improvement, with the OECD expecting growth to pick up to 2.6 per cent in 2023.
- There has been another wave of demonstrations in the French capital against the government's plans to raise the country's pension age.
Riot police have clashed with protesters in Paris, with images showing police using tear gas to respond to crowd disorder, near the Assemblee Nationale parliament.