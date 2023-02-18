SBS News in Ukrainian – 19/02/2023

SBS Ukrainian

SBS Ukrainian, 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302, every Thursday Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
World leaders have united in calls of further support for Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference
Commemorations in Darwin for the 81st Anniversary of the city's bombing
The death toll from an earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria exceeds 46 thousand
A New South Wales MP dropped from the Liberal party ticket over an explicit images scandal
Ghana football star Christian Atsu has been found dead in southern Turkiye after last week's huge earthquake
    Find out more

    Oleg grew up in the former Soviet Union. Now he employs Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war

    Witness to war. "We all cried and didn't know what was coming next"

    Ukraine today – 19/02/2023

    Witness to war. "I woke up my daughter, told her to pack up her things, the war started"

    ***
    Tune in for 
    SBS Ukrainian program on 
    Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.

    Follow us on 
    Facebook 
    or sign up to 
    SBS Ukrainian podcasts here.

    Share

    Latest podcast episodes

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukraine today – 19/02/2023

    329333343_1585673155211341_1670491731452150356_n.jpg

    Witness to war. "I woke up my daughter, told her to pack up her things, the war started"

    Inside the Regan Vest nuclear bunker (AP).jpg

    Danish cold war bunker holds memories of a dark time

    SBS Ukrainian

    SBS news in Ukrainian -18/02/2023