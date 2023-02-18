SBS News in Ukrainian – 19/02/2023

In this bulletin:
World leaders have united in calls of further support for Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference
Commemorations in Darwin for the 81st Anniversary of the city's bombing
The death toll from an earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria exceeds 46 thousand
A New South Wales MP dropped from the Liberal party ticket over an explicit images scandal
Ghana football star Christian Atsu has been found dead in southern Turkiye after last week's huge earthquake
Find out more
Oleg grew up in the former Soviet Union. Now he employs Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war
***
Tune in for Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.
Follow us on or sign up to