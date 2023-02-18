SBS News in Ukrainian – 19/02/2023

In this bulletin:



World leaders have united in calls of further support for Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference



Commemorations in Darwin for the 81st Anniversary of the city's bombing



The death toll from an earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria exceeds 46 thousand



A New South Wales MP dropped from the Liberal party ticket over an explicit images scandal



Ghana football star Christian Atsu has been found dead in southern Turkiye after last week's huge earthquake



Tune in for SBS Ukrainian program on Thursdays at 3 pm 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.



