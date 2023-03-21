SBS news in Ukrainian - 21/03/2023

SBS Ukrainian

Source: SBS / SBS Ukrainian

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australian-Ukrainians have called on the United Nations to expel Russia before it assumes the Presidency of the Security Council in April. A group of about 20 protesters have rallied outside the U-N Information Centre in Canberra today [TUESDAY].

  • Three Labor MPs have broken ranks to raise concerns over Australia's plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines as part of the AUKUS pact.
    Under the agreement, the federal government plans to acquire a fleet of up to eight nuclear-powered submarines as part of their strategy to upskill defence personnel, which could cost the government up to $368 billion.
  • The European Union's executive branch will provide $1.6 billion to Turkiye to help reconstruction efforts following last month's devastating earthquake.
    The European Commission President, Ursula Von Der Leyen, made the announcement today [[TUESDAY]], while launching an international conference aimed at providing further support for regions impacted by the quakes which killed over 57,000 people.
  • A contentious pension reform bill has passed in the French parliament after President Emmanuel Macron's government narrowly survived a no-confidence vote.
    The bill which raises the retirement age from 62 to 64 years old has inspired weeks of protests in France's major cities.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

The leaders of China and Russia shake hands (AAP).jpg

Russia's President meets with China's leader as Ukraine war goes on

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi 21.03.jpeg

Ukraine today - 21/03/2023

Lucyna Hvorost.jpg

A conversation with the modern Ukrainian singer Lyutsina Hvorost

thumbnail_Hamed Pourazad had a scholarship for postgraduate study in Australia but gave up after waiting three years for a student visa that never arrived (Supplied).jpg

Sick of waiting for a visa: overseas PhD students give up on Australia