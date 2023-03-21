- Three Labor MPs have broken ranks to raise concerns over Australia's plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines as part of the AUKUS pact.
Under the agreement, the federal government plans to acquire a fleet of up to eight nuclear-powered submarines as part of their strategy to upskill defence personnel, which could cost the government up to $368 billion.
- The European Union's executive branch will provide $1.6 billion to Turkiye to help reconstruction efforts following last month's devastating earthquake.
The European Commission President, Ursula Von Der Leyen, made the announcement today [[TUESDAY]], while launching an international conference aimed at providing further support for regions impacted by the quakes which killed over 57,000 people.
- A contentious pension reform bill has passed in the French parliament after President Emmanuel Macron's government narrowly survived a no-confidence vote.
The bill which raises the retirement age from 62 to 64 years old has inspired weeks of protests in France's major cities.
SBS news in Ukrainian - 21/03/2023
Source: SBS / SBS Ukrainian
Australian-Ukrainians have called on the United Nations to expel Russia before it assumes the Presidency of the Security Council in April. A group of about 20 protesters have rallied outside the U-N Information Centre in Canberra today [TUESDAY].
