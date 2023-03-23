SBS News in Ukrainian – 23/03/2023

In this bulletin:
- Candidates are racing to the end line of the campaign for State elections this Saturday
- At least four people have been killed in a Russian drone attack near Kyiv while one person died in a missile strike in the city of Zaporizhzhia
- Anthony Blinken answers U-S Senate about Chinese links to Russia
- Ten Australian Defence Force personnel have survived an army helicopter crash into the water
- Two school administrators were shot at a Denver high school
- The Queensland Government to build a Paralympic Centre of Excellence in a bid to leave a legacy from the 2032 Games
***
Tune in for Thursdays at 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.
Follow us on or sign up to