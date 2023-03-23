SBS News in Ukrainian – 23/03/2023

SBS Ukrainian

SBS Ukrainian, 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302, every Thursday Source: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
  • Candidates are racing to the end line of the campaign for State elections this Saturday
  • At least four people have been killed in a Russian drone attack near Kyiv while one person died in a missile strike in the city of Zaporizhzhia
  • Anthony Blinken answers U-S Senate about Chinese links to Russia
  • Ten Australian Defence Force personnel have survived an army helicopter crash into the water
  • Two school administrators were shot at a Denver high school
  • The Queensland Government to build a Paralympic Centre of Excellence in a bid to leave a legacy from the 2032 Games
Listen more

Russia's President meets with China's leader as Ukraine war goes on

A conversation with the modern Ukrainian singer Lyutsina Hvorost

Sick of waiting for a visa: overseas PhD students give up on Australia

***

Tune in for 
SBS Ukrainian program on 
Thursdays at 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to 
SBS Ukrainian podcasts here.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

Widespread strikes in Ukraine as war of words continues

Evacuation of civilians continues under difficult conditions in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine today – 23/03/2023

War-torn villages of Oskil and Senkove in Ukraine

Ukraine today – 22/03/2023

The leaders of China and Russia shake hands (AAP).jpg

Russia's President meets with China's leader as Ukraine war goes on