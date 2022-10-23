SBS УКРАЇНСЬКОЮ МОВОЮ

SBS news in Ukrainian - 23/10/2022

Published 23 October 2022 at 11:11am, updated 3 hours ago at 11:54am
By Mariana Watson, Peggy Alexopoulou
Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
  • The New South Wales Northern Rivers region again on flood watch
  • Additional financial support is being offered to victims of Tasmania's flooding emergency
  • Australia and Japan have signed a new joint declaration on security cooperation
  • The international community has condemned Russia's recent intensified missile and drone attacks on Ukraine
  • Boris Johnson maintains the support of some key members of the Conservative Part
  • Italy has sworn in its first female Prime Minister, and most far right government since World War Two
This year’s Adelaide film festival is showcasing works about Ukraine

From socks to orthopedic equipment. How Australian volunteers are helping the Ukrainian military

Perth Ukrainian man raises funds to build crisis accommodations in Ukraine

