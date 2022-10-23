SBS news in Ukrainian - 23/10/2022

In this bulletin:
- The New South Wales Northern Rivers region again on flood watch
- Additional financial support is being offered to victims of Tasmania's flooding emergency
- Australia and Japan have signed a new joint declaration on security cooperation
- The international community has condemned Russia's recent intensified missile and drone attacks on Ukraine
- Boris Johnson maintains the support of some key members of the Conservative Part
- Italy has sworn in its first female Prime Minister, and most far right government since World War Two
