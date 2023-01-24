SBS News in Ukrainian- 24-01-2023

SBS Ukrainian

Source: SBS / SBS Ukrainian

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

24-01-2023. The latest news from Australia, Ukraine, and from rest of the World. Calls for the federal government to fix problems with rental assistance. Indigenous Australians in Alice Springs call for measures to address rising crime rates. Federal Minister Bill Shorten is welcoming the move by energy company Shell to offer additional gas for the Australian market. The move is a response to the government's price cap on natural gas, which applies to new wholesale gas sales by east coast producers for one year. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

The Victorian government says its 63 million dollar investment in digital jobs is preparing for the future. Victorian Minister for Industry Ben Carroll says the digital jobs program which commenced last year encourages universities to partner with industry and introduce intensive courses to prepare students for an ongoing digital future. The Victorian government sets students up with a relevant employer who is subsidised five thousand dollars as part of the program. Skilled migration is another solution to fill the gap in digital employment, Mr Carroll said.

Two people have been killed after a car rolled and caught fire during a police chase in Sydney. New South Wales police have launched a critical incident investigation into the crash, which happened just before 12:30am on Tuesday at Strathfield in the city's inner west.

World number three US player Jessica Pegula was eliminated by last year's world number one Australian Ash Barty at the 2022 grand slam.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

FreeTheLeopards movement calls on the world to put pressure on Scholz to free the Leopard2 tanks and allow them to be handed over to Ukraine. Source - Alina And Twitter.jpg

Ukraine Today - 24-01-2023

In Kyiv, the President of Ukraine started a meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Ukraine Today - 23-01-2023

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 23-01-2023

Chair of the NATO Military committee Admiral Rob Bauer (AAP).jpg

International response to war in Ukraine at critical point