SBS news in Ukrainian 26/10/2022

SBS Ukrainian, 3 pm FM, TV Ch. 38 and 302, every Thursday

Published 26 October 2022 at 1:18pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Oksana Mazur
Anthony Albanese talked about the processing of visas and mentioned the Federal Budget includes a substantial improvement in the funding of Home Affairs The Federal budget has added 500 million dollars to the department in order to fund a faster processing.

Highlights
  • Anthony Albanese comments on budget and visa processing...
  • Health insurer Medibank confirms hackers had access to its customer's personal data...
  • India reacts to the nomination of Rishi Sunak as British Prime Minister...
  • Australia's cricket team on COVID alert.
  • Australia gets a comfortable seven wicket win over Sri Lanka last night
  • Treasurer Jim Chalmers has handed down his first Budget, calling it responsible and right for the times.
    The budget includes 10 billion dollars for the newly created Housing Australia Future Fund, which aims to deliver 30,000 social and affordable homes and allocate 330 million for acute housing needs.
  • Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says the federal government's budget is embarking on a transition to renewable energy which is 'too rapid'.
    In the newly-handed down budget, $20 billion is set to go towards upgrades to the electricity grid, $500 million towards reducing transport emissions, including electric vehicles and charging stations, and $100 million towards New Energy Apprenticeships.
  • Health insurer Medibank says the hackers behind the massive data breach had access to the personal data of all four million of its customers.
  • Senegal's president Macky Sall talked in his capacity as chairman of the African Union to declare that "Africa is not against Ukraine"




