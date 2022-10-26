SBS news in Ukrainian 26/10/2022

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has handed down his first Budget, calling it responsible and right for the times.

The budget includes 10 billion dollars for the newly created Housing Australia Future Fund, which aims to deliver 30,000 social and affordable homes and allocate 330 million for acute housing needs.



Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says the federal government's budget is embarking on a transition to renewable energy which is 'too rapid'.

In the newly-handed down budget, $20 billion is set to go towards upgrades to the electricity grid, $500 million towards reducing transport emissions, including electric vehicles and charging stations, and $100 million towards New Energy Apprenticeships.



Health insurer Medibank says the hackers behind the massive data breach had access to the personal data of all four million of its customers.

