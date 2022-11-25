SBS news in Ukrainian -26/11/2022

Highlights
- Victorians head to the polls for the state election with Premier Daniel Andrews hoping to secure a third term...
- Suspect arrested in New Delhi for Queensland woman's murder to face Indian court before extradition back to Australia...
- England and the United States draw nil-all in their World Cup match...
- Australia ready to take on Tunisia in their next game of the World Cup...
- Queensland police say there is a long road ahead in bringing the alleged murderer of 24 year old Toyah Cordingley to justice, after he was arrested in India.
Police have been searching for Rajwinder Singh in relation to the death of Ms Cordingley, aged 24, who was killed in 2018 while walking her dog along Wangetti Beach near Cairns.
- Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison's secret appointment to several government portfolios has been labelled as "corrosive" to public trust in government.
- The New South Wales Greens say the state's teachers are deserving of a 15 per cent wage rise, with overwhelming evidence that they are overworked and underpaid.
- Activists in Sweden are suing the country's government over what they regard as insufficient action on tackling climate change.
More than 600 people under the age of 26 signed the 87-page document that is the basis for the lawsuit.