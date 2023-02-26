SBS News in Ukrainian – 26/02/2023

In this bulletin:
- Anthony Albanese says his decision to join the Sydney Mardi Gras parade is about respect
- China and Russia block an attempt by G-20 finance ministers to condemn the war in Ukraine
- The federal opposition backs calls for Australia to reopen its embassy in Kyiv
- Ukrainian-Australians have held vigils for the third day in a row to mark one year since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine
- Organisers of an international tournament celebrating gay pride hail its success
