SBS News in Ukrainian – 26/02/2023

Latest news from Australia and the world.

In this bulletin:
  • Anthony Albanese says his decision to join the Sydney Mardi Gras parade is about respect
  • China and Russia block an attempt by G-20 finance ministers to condemn the war in Ukraine
  • The federal opposition backs calls for Australia to reopen its embassy in Kyiv
  • Ukrainian-Australians have held vigils for the third day in a row to mark one year since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine
  • Organisers of an international tournament celebrating gay pride hail its success
Witness of war. "We all cried and didn't know what was coming next"

Witness of war. "I woke up my daughter, told her to pack up her things, the war started"

Ukraine today – 26/02/2023

Ukraine today – 26/02/2023

We are grateful to everyone who even thinks: "God, protect Ukraine..."

Ukraine today - 25/02/2023

SBS news in Ukrainian - 25/02/2023